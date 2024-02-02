Road blockade in Namsai over labourer’s death

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Hundreds of people on Thursday staged a road blockade in Dirak Gate area in Namsai district in protest against the death of a labourer allegedly due to severe beating, police said.

Namsai SP Sange Thinley told PTI that the labourer, identified as 60-year-old Sab Taye, was severely beaten up by three other workers on Monday. All of them worked together at a construction site.

Taye, a resident of New Silatoo village in the district, later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered and the three accused labourers have been arrested, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that they beat up Taye after he was caught stealing a drilling machine and some other goods from the site, Thinley said.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of people from all walks of life staged a dharna and resorted to road blockade in protest against the killing.

They demanded the arrest of a contractor who had engaged the labourers in construction work.

Later in the day, the road blockade was lifted, Thingley said, adding that the situation is tense but under control. (PTI)