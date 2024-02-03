Awareness prog on homestay

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: The East Siang district tourism department, in collaboration with NGO Gidang Angong Society (GAS), on Friday organised an awareness programme on ‘Homestays and tour operation’, besides a cleanliness drive in Balek village.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said, “Tourists visit our villages for immersive experiences of our local culture, heritage, cuisines, traditional housing, traditional warm hospitality, cleanliness, and greenery.”

Citing the example of the transformation of Silluk village into the cleanest one in the district, the DC said that “Silluk is now drawing a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.”

He expressed confidence that “the GAS will continue its community-oriented initiatives in creating employment generation in villages through the tourism sector.”

ZPM Tamut Tasung stressed on cleanliness and plantation drives, besides protection of wildlife and promotion of eco- and cultural tourism.

During the interactive session, John Tayeng, who won the ‘Best Tour Guide Award-2023’, shared his experiences in tour guiding, while homestay operator and ‘Swachh Silluk Abhiyan champion’ Kepang Nong Borang spoke on “homestays and cleanliness drives to achieve the status of Swachh Silluk village.”

Homestay owner and ‘eco-warrior’ Talut Siram presented a brief on homestays and sustainable tourism, while cultural tourism promoter Dhritiman Hazarika dwelt on “zero waste management.”

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme and GAS spokesperson Tobom Dai also spoke.

Among others, GAS president Olom Moyong, GBs, and panchayat members participated in the programme. (DIPRO)