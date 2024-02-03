Mortar UXOs found in M’pen

[ Pisi Zauing ]

M’PEN, 2 Feb: One Jagdish Chand Chakma accidentally found two unexploded ordinances (UXO), most likely 81mm mortar bombs manufactured in the UK, while working in his jhum cultivation site at 3 Mile area here in Changlang district on 31 January.

The Changlang SP and the Miao SDPO were immediately apprised of the finding of the UXOs, while columns of the 11 Assam Rifles (AR) were deployed. To ensure the safety of the villagers, the police too arrived immediately.

The site where the UXOs were found was immediately cordoned off and isolated, using concertina wire,

sandbags and red flags, by the 11 AR. The area has been sanitised and the residents have been advised to avoid any movement near the site.

As the area grapples with the intricate dynamics of insurgency and peace-building, the recovery underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining stability and peace. More inputs regarding the UXOs are awaited.