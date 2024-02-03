Rebia reiterates call for separate AIS cadre for Arunachal

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Friday during Zero Hour in the House raised the issue of the need for creating a separate cadre of All India Services (AIS), namely, IAS, IPS and IFS, for Arunachal Pradesh.

Rebia urged the government of India to take immediate steps for creation of a separate AIS cadre for the state.

“Creation of a separate AIS cadre for this remote border state, which is geographically the largest among all the NE states, is needed for its all-round and time-bound development,” Rebia said in the House.

In the past, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao had also raised the issue in the Lower House.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during its two-day state executive meeting held in May 2018 had adopted the resolution for creation of a separate AIS cadre for Arunachal.

“It has been the experience of the state that a major bottleneck faced in the development of the state is the lack of a dedicated higher bureaucracy,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said while the political resolution was being debated.

In the legislative assembly session held in March 2018, a resolution was unanimously passed to move the government of India for creation of a separate AIS cadre for Arunachal.

However, despite the repeated demand, the government of India is yet to accept it.