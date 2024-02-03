Tsewang Droma: First Indian female to take part in foreign paragliding event

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 2 Feb: Tsewang Droma, the only female paragliding pilot from the country, will represent India in the 8th Thailand Paragliding Accuracy ASEAN Friendships Open in Thailand.

“I am excited to represent my country and state as the first female pilot in an international arena,” she told this reporter on Friday.

“In 2022, I won the first runner-up place in the Indian women category in the Meghalaya Open Paragliding Championship and the Asian League Qualifications, following which I was selected for the same event which had been held in Thailand. However, I could not participate. This time I shall give my best to bring home fame and laurels,” she added.

Droma, daughter of Phuntso, a resident of Dirang in West Kameng district, will be the first Arunachali and also the first female pilot to represent India, along with other team members of the Indian contingent, in the league, scheduled to be held at Pha Tak Suea, Sangkom, and Nongkhai in Thailand from 8 to 12 February.

Droma has participated in four national events. She underwent P1, P2 and P3 courses in paragliding at Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports in 2019-’20. She later completed the advanced course in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh in October 2020.