Budget Wish List

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

The ongoing Israel-Hamas, Ukraine-Russia wars and Covid-19 pandemic has messed up the economy of the world. With general elections due in a few months, interim budget was presented in the parliament a few days back. Similarly with elections due in Arunachal also, interim budget would be presented shortly and there are expectations of a positive and progressive budget.

There is a need to boost the economy and create more jobs. With job openings in the govt sector already saturated, the only way of generating jobs is by boosting industries, agri-horticulture and tourism.

Towards reviving industries, there is need to create a separate department called ‘Ease of doing business’ with an aim of boosting new industries and reviving existing industries. This department should be entrusted with simplifying and expediting procedures & paperwork by ensuring a truly ‘Single Window’ clearance system. Presently there are multiple windows! Existing industries should be boosted by enforcing ‘Vocal for Local’ in letter & spirit. Govt departments and govt supported institutions should compulsorily procure from local manufacturers only. Recently Assam govt has banned import of gamsas and poultry from outside the state! Another step is for the state govt to adopt and handhold few industries in all major sectors like textiles, wine, packaged water, agri-horticulture etc. These selected industries should be boosted for a short period of 3-4 years to make these industries self sustaining.

The tourism sector needs to be revived and boosted on selected sectors with incentives and grants. Arunachal as a preferred tourist destination may be aggressively promoted through a dedicated media/PR campaign. Another requirement is to retain our hard earned money within the state in the medical sector. Towards this, one more medical college should be opened at Pasighat or Namsai!

Skilling our youth is another important area. Skill development programs in different sectors should be accelerated to equip our youth with professional skills like tailoring, beautician, hospitality, computer applications, driving, electrician, plumbing, mechanic etc. Once the required skills are acquired, our youth can pick up suitable jobs both within and outside the state.

In the agri-horti sector, the biggest challenge is to find suitable markets for our products. More buyer-seller meets should be organized to allow farmers to meet and negotiate with buyers/distributors directly. Another way is to prolong product shelf life by provisioning cold storages at key locations. However, cold storages need stabilized electricity which appears to be a weak point!

Stabilized electricity is the basic requirement for sustaining all sectors including industries, tourism, hospitality etc.

Though electricity is surplus in our state, the transmission lines fail frequently leading to erratic supply. There is a need to expedite alternate transmission lines and revamp the power supply grid.

The wish list is long. However, a positive budget would ensure revival of the economy and provide jobs for unemployed youth. ‘Vocal for Local’ should be vigorously pursued in order to ensure Atmanirbhar Arunachal! Fingers crossed for a good budget! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)