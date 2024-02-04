Indian army conducts Operation Sadbhawana at Seppa

SEPPA, 3 Feb: The Indian army under ‘Operation Sadbhawana’ conducted an event celebrating diversity of culture among four major tribes of East Kameng – the Nyishis, the Akas, the Mijis and the Puroiks, at general ground here on Saturday.

During the event, cultural richness of the tribes was showcased.

Such event would help in fostering understanding and appreciation, a step towards unity, development and strong community ties.

Colonel Nandan Kumar Singh of 7th Dogra Regiment, govt. officers, PRI leaders, GBs and general people attended the event. (DIPRO)