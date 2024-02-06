Cabinet approves creation of Keyi Panyor, Bichom dists

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The state cabinet on Monday approved the creation of Keyi Panyor and Bichom districts.

Keyi Panyor will be created by bifurcating it from the Lower Subansiri district, with its headquarters in Yachuli circle (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area).

Addressing media persons, government spokesman Bamang Felix informed that “the state cabinet has taken a major decision to create two new districts under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu – Keyi Panyor and Bichom.”

“With the creation of Keyi Panyor district, the state cabinet has decided that the traditional boundaries shall be respected and prevailed upon by both the communities in the public interest,” he said.

Keyi Panyor has six administrative centres – Yachuli (ADC), Yazali, Paramputu (CO), Kora, Deed, and Pistana (CO) – with a population of 25,399, as per the 2011 census.

Felix informed that Bichom district will be carved out of East Kameng and West Kameng districts, with Napangphung as its headquarters.

“Bichom district is being created to bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and acceleration of economic development through the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative,” he said, adding that the demand for the creation of Bichom district “is an old demand, since 1984.”

“Subsequent demands were made in 1998, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2015 and 2016, and it would benefit three communities: Sajolang, Puroik, and Aka (Koro),” Felix added.

The cabinet further approved funding the Eklavya Model Residential School in Bana (E/Kameng). It added that “the existing Bana EAC headquarters will remain an EAC headquarters, without being demoted to the status of a circle office.”

Bichom district has an area of 2,897 square kilometres, and a population of 9,710, as per the 2011 census. “It will comprise three assembly constituencies: Nafra-Bomdila in West Kameng district, and Bameng and West Seppa in East Kameng district,” the cabinet said.

Twenty-seven villages of West Kameng will be merged with Bichom district (11 from Nafra ADC HQ, nine from Khazalang CO HQ, and seven from Sirilang circle HQ. From East Kameng, 28 villages will be merged with the new district (17 from Lada circle HQ, and 11 from Bana EAC HQ).

WRD Minister Mama Natung in his address said that “the government has agreed to the proposals of the land-affected people. Respecting the sentiments of the Nyishi people residing in the Bana area, the government has agreed to fulfil all the proposals submitted by the land-affected people and the East Kameng Middle Zone Students’ Union (EKMZSU).”

He appealed to the EKMZSU to call off its agitation as the government has agreed to address its demands.

The cabinet said also that the status quo shall be maintained about the ZPM post in Bana block, and that land possession certificates will be issued to “farms of Nyishi individuals residing in the Aka area.”

The cabinet has further decided to carry out a survey and prepare a detailed project report for the construction of a road from National Highway 13 to Richukrong circle headquarters.

With the creation of the two districts, the state cabinet has approved the creation of 67 posts in various categories (Group A, Group B, Group C, MTS, and ALCS) for each district. It has a financial implication of Rs 3.73 crore annually.

To strengthen the fire and emergency services in the state, the cabinet approved the creation of 53 additional posts in various categories in the fire & emergency department, Felix informed.

“Additional human resources will be deployed at the heliports and airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN),” he added, and informed that “the state cabinet has approved 103 posts in various categories for the establishment of new judicial courts.”

Meanwhile, a 12-hour bandh enforced by the EKMZSU in Seppa affected normal lives on Monday.

The union has put forward nine demands, including the establishment of an Eklavya Residential School in Bana, and the retention of the Bana EAC HQ in East Kameng district.

“The ZPM post in Bana block should remain unaltered, and a two-lane highway from NH 13 to Richukrong CO headquarters should be constructed,” it said.