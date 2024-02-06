Guv extends Boori-Boot greetings

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Boori-Boot festival of the Nyishi community, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace, prosperity and happiness.

“Boori-Boot festival, with its focus on eradicating calamities, promoting prosperity, and fostering goodwill towards humanity, embodies the values and aspirations of the community.

“The involvement of younger members in these celebrations not only helps them understand and appreciate their cultural heritage but also strengthens their sense of identity and belonging,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)