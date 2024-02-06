APIC bids farewell to 3 ICs

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) bade farewell to three information commissioners (IC) – Genom Tekseng, Sonam Yudron, and Gumjum Haider – in a function held at Poma on 3 February.

Chief Information Commissioner Rinchen Dorjee highlighted the pivotal role played by the outgoing ICs in promoting the right to information and ensuring transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government offices.

“Their collective efforts over the past three years have left an indelible mark on the functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission,” he said.

All three outgoing ICs thanked the state government for having given them an opportunity to serve the APIC.