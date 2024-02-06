‘Honouring roots’ project organised

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: A project titled ‘Honouring roots’, initiated by the alumni of the economics department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district, was organised at the college on Monday.

“Under this initiative, the 2006-2013 passing out batch of economics department, JNC, refurbished the economics department and donated whiteboards and chairs to the department,” the college informed in a release, adding that JNC Principal Dr Tashi Talo commended the alumni “for such noble initiative, and encouraged other departments to initiate the same.”

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang “stressed on the importance of alumni activities in the institution, which is a prerequisite for NAAC accreditation of the college,” it said.

Dr Apilang Apum, who represented the alumni, informed that “the project raised Rs 70,230 through the generosity of other alumni members.”

The college’s Economics HoD Nong Tayeng also spoke.

Among others, the programme was attended by the JNC IQAC coordinator Dr Panda, HoDs of all departments, and other faculty members, it said.