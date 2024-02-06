25 persons without ILP arrested, released

LIKABALI, 5 Feb: Twenty-seven persons without valid inner line permits (ILP) were arrested by the police at various check gates here in Lower Siang district on Sunday.

All the arrested persons, most of whom were labourers from Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, were produced before the executive magistrate. Later, they were extricated after executing bonds with fines.

The district administration instructed the police to keep strict vigil on the movement of people from outside the state.

It also appealed to the people, particularly contractors, to obtain valid ILPs for their labourers before engaging them in any work.