Liquor sellers directed to refrain from illegal practices

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: East Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu directed liquor shop owners and dealers to “maintain up to date brand and quantity-wise stock register, and refrain from illegal practices.”

During a recent meeting with liquor wholesalers and retailers of the district in his office here, the DC said, “The dealers must adhere to the rules

and should not sell above stipulated limits. All must strictly follow opening and closing time of their establishments in order to deter attempts to use alcohol to influence voters.”

“The excise department will monitor closely and conduct surprise checks,” he said, and warned that “any violation will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against liquor shops as per the appropriate Excise Act.”

Commenting on sale of alcohol by shops, restaurants, bars, etc, without permit, the DC said that “stringent action will be taken as per law if anyone is found violating it.”

SP Sumit Kr Jha, who along with ADC Tatling Pertin, CO (Election) Mum Messar, and Tax & Excise Superintendent Kingman Komut also attended the meeting, informed that “huge quantity of illicit liquor has been seized recently in the district, and similar raids will be carried out in the district, putting nakas and surprise checking.”

“Cash memos must be provided to the buyers, and any vehicle carrying liquor must have valid documents on road,” the SP added. (DIPRO)