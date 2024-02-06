NSCN (YA) condemns decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The NSCN (YA) has vehemently condemned the central government’s decision to build a fence on the “imposed” Indo-Myanmar border, and termed it “another attempt to justify and legalise its illegal occupation of the Naga country.”

In a press statement it issued on Saturday, the MIP of the NSCN/GPRN (YA) stated that “this move to physically divide the Naga family on the pretext of security and drugs control is not only absurd and unacceptable but also undermines the Naga people’s struggle to sovereignty.”

“India’s petty politics cannot deceive the international community of its illegal occupation and atrocities in

the Naga country and the whole Wesea region,” the press statement read.

“Despite Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s feverish imagination, Nagas on both sides of the imposed border will not simply stand by and allow this separation fence to violate our rights and threaten our future and ways of live. This fence will not serve any purpose but will only invite provocation and further complicate the Naga issue,” it said.

Stating that “the Nagas have never asked for the so-called free movement regime in the first place,” it said that “laws which can be easily implemented or scrapped at will is meaningless for the Nagas.”

“Nagas are free since ancient time and we have not bowed down to anybody nor sought permission from anyone to travel within our country. And having the sovereign right, our people will not allow anyone to dictate their ability to commute freely,” the statement said.

The organisation further stated that “today our free movement has been restricted to the core by hundreds of Indian checkpoints and obstacles spread throughout the Naga country.”

“This level of repression has caused deep trauma and insecurity among our people for the last many decades. Every action taken by India crosses the red line and any of this action will not go unchallenged,” it added.