ArSRLM organises job fair under DDUGKY

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organised a job fair on 5 and 6 February as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

“This event represented a significant step forward in bridging the gap between employers and skilled job seekers trained under the DDUGKY, fostering meaningful employment opportunities across various sectors,” the ArSRLM informed in a release, adding that “the two-day event saw the participation of CTSA Nabcons, PIA representatives, trainees, and over 13 reputable companies hailing from different parts of India, offering both domestic and international placement opportunities.”

“Notable participants included Alfa Manpower Consultancy LLP, Portea (Health Vista India Ltd), Zomato, Spectrum Talent Management, Talent Acquaintance, Channelplay Limited, Macron Logi Service Pvt Ltd, Surge Forth Technologies Private Ltd, Carevale Home Health Solutions Pvt Ltd, Stanworth, Shahi Exports, etc,” the release stated.

It said that “a total of 106 selections were made during the fair.”

“While Portea (Health Vista India Ltd) extended offers to 14 candidates at a CTC of Rs 2,10,000 per annum, Channel Play Limited offered jobs to 12 candidates at a CTC ranging from Rs 1,74,000 to Rs 3,12,000 per annum.

“Macron Logi Service Pvt Ltd offered positions to 21 candidates with salaries ranging from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 1,90,000 CTC per annum. Zomato offered 32 candidates with a CTC upto Rs 3,00,000 per annum each. Talent Acquaintance offered positions to two candidates with CTCs of Rs 3,24,000 per annum for one and Rs 2,00,000 per annum for the second.

“Alfa Manpower Consultancy LLP offered positions to 25 candidates with a CTC of Rs 3,00,000 per annum,” the release said.

“Under the guidance of COO (rural skills, ArSRLM) and PM (SP), EY LLP efficiently executed the job fair entirely on a digital platform, from candidate registration to the issuance of offer letters. Candidates registered digitally by scanning a QR code to mark their attendance, submitted resumes online, and indicated their preferences during pre-counselling sessions.

“These choices were then digitally presented to employers, who conducted interviews and offered positions on the spot via the digital platform,” it added.

The ArSRLM informed that programme manager Nabam Ompi hosted and conducted both pre-counselling and post-counselling sessions.

A coffee table book, drafted and edited by Nabam Ompi, was also launched on 6 February, it said, adding that the book “covers ArSRLM initiatives and countless stories of individuals whose lives have been positively impacted.”

Rural Development Director Kego Jilen congratulated the selected candidates, while Zomato Company manager Saurabh Suman said, “We were impressed by the quality of candidates at the job fair. ArSRLM and DDUGKY have created a valuable platform for Zomato.”

Rural Skills COO Ruzing Bellai said, “This initiative guides rural unemployed youths in getting jobs in organised sector, and on the other hand supports the industries in getting skilled and trained human resource for better growth and success of their businesses.”