Media play vital role in electoral mgmt: DEO

PASIGHAT, 6 Feb: “The media play an indispensable role in electoral management,” said East Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu during a media briefing in his office chamber here in East Siang district on Monday.

He said that media play a pivotal role in educating the people on how to exercise their democratic rights and provide a platform for the political parties and candidates to communicate with the electorates.

“The media also keep vigil on law and order situation in the district for free and fair election,” the DEO added.

As the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections are approaching, the DC sought “active cooperation of journalists and media groups for free, fair, peaceful, and transparent elections.”

He expressed hope that “there will be no scope for complaint and the media fraternity will abide by the guidelines framed by the competent authority.”

During the hour-long interactive session, the DEO briefed the mediapersons on booth-level SVEEP activities, and threw light on the appointment and training of sector officers; restrictions on illegal sale of liquor; meeting with political parties’ representatives; maintenance of law and order, etc. (DIPRO)