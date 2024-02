A team of the Siang district administration, along with police personnel, during unannounced raids conducted in various shops in headquarters Boleng on Monday seized illegally stored IMFLs and served challans to the sellers for violating the Excise Act. The team comprised, among others, Town Magistrate Sonia Mihin, Executive Magistrate Peyom Jini, and Tax & Excise SI T Nomuk. (DIPRO)