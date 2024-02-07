Committee seeks amendment  in GDS RR

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco (JACFPDF), a conglomeration of seven organisations, on Tuesday met union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and placed before him a joint representation, addressed to the union communication, railways, electronic & information technology minister, seeking amendment in the recruitment rules (RR) for gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts, especially for Arunachal.

In the representation, the JACFPDF stated that

“the rectification of the Gramin Dak Sevak (Conduct & Engagement) Recruitment Rule, 2020 should be made as per the recommendations of the intelligence bureau of the home affairs ministry.”

“The intelligence bureau, ministry of home affairs, has recommended inclusion of local languages/dialects of 23 major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh in the recruitment procedure in Arunachal Pradesh. The state government has also accepted our charter of demands,” the JACFPDF informed in a release.