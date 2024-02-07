RGU’s 21st Unifest begins today

RONO HILLS, 6 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Unifest this year is all set to begin on 7 February here.

The 3-day annual festival of the university will mark its 21st edition.

Various sports, literary and cultural competitions will be organised among the students of the university during the festival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the event.

The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union is spearheading the event under the guidance of the students’ welfare dean’s office.