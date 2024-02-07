Creation of new districts a political gambit

In a hugely significant decision just ahead of the assembly elections, the state cabinet on Monday approved the creation of Keyi Panyor and Bichom districts. Keyi Panyor (KP) will be created by bifurcating it from Lower Subansiri district, with its headquarters in Yachuli circle (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area). Even though the demand for the creation of these two districts was there, the decision to create the two districts just ahead of the assembly session sent out a political signal. It has been done perhaps to tackle the anti-incumbency heat facing union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

Both KP and Bichom districts fall under his MP constituency. Bichom district is significant for him. There was a lot of pressure on him to create Bichom district. The creation of these two new districts, in particular Bichom, is expected to massively boost his chances of winning the general elections. Further, the creation of Keyi Panyor district is also expected to consolidate the position of Education Minister Taba Tedir who represents the Yachuli constituency. It looks like an advantage for the BJP for now, as it has cleverly used the creation of two new districts to create a wave just a month before the combined assembly and parliament elections.