Toilet block constructed by AR inaugurated

MOPAKHAT, 6 Feb: A toilet block, constructed by the Assam Rifles (AR) under its civic action programme, at the Govt Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Longding district was inaugurated by the AR’s Kanubari COB Company Commander Maj Durlove Kalita on Tuesday.

The construction of the toilet block was completed on 24 January.

GUPS Principal EP Wangsa commended the AR for the initiative, and urged the students to “do well in academics and contribute positively for nation-building.”

Panchayat members and the GB, besides students and teachers of the school also expressed appreciation for the AR for the initiative. (DIPRO)