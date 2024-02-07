Ethnic festivals promote pride in one’s cultural heritage, traditions: Guv

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Feb: “Ethnic festivals are a great means to foster bonding and respect our roots and take pride in our cultural heritage and traditions,” said Governor KT Parnaik, who, along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, participated in the Boori Boot festival celebration here on Tuesday.

The couple visited the festival altar (uii rugi) and the nyib naam (priest’s house), and interacted with the priests

and participants. They also participated in the customary Punu dance with cultural troupes and invitees.

Parnaik said also that the festivals of the state “serve as a mark of respect for conservation and protection of flora and fauna and Mother Nature.”

He further said that “we must modernise but anchor to our roots,” and urged the people to “continue to retain the customs and traditions and positively look towards development in the fields of education, art, literature, health and prosperity of the people.”

He advised all to promote their mother tongues and community bonding.

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who also attended the celebration, stressed on “documentation of the cultural values, traditions and practices of various tribes of the state.”

57th Boori-Boot Yullo Celebration Committee chairman Tadak Lardak Murtem and secretary Gepu Don also spoke.

Among other things, a programme depicting the cultural essence of the Nyishi community of Kamle district was presented on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)