Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

SEIJOSA, 6 Feb: The Pakke-Kessang police on Monday arrested one Jumyir Gangkak (22) from Niti Darlong village, and seized 35 vials containing suspected heroin, one soap case filled with suspected heroin, 164 empty vials, a cash amount of Rs 3,790, etc, from her possession, in the presence of the executive magistrate.

“A total of 15.42 grams of contraband were seized during the raid,” the police informed in a release.

Earlier, the Seijosa police received information from sources that a drug peddler was selling drug in Niti Darlong.

Following this, a police team

comprising Inspector P Payang, Head Constable D Talley, and Constables T Takar, N Atoa, and G Ete, besides Constable (D) S Moya and L/Constable K Tawe, under the guidance of Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, raided Gangkak’s house and seized the drug.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard.

During investigation, Gangkak informed that she had procured the drug from one Afjal Husain, aka Raful (23), of Khonamukh in Assam. The police arrested Husain on Tuesday, and 12.37 grams of suspected heroin was seized from his possession.

“A total of 27.79 gms of the contraband, worth around Rs 2 lakhs, was seized by the police in the said case,” the release stated.

“The instant case is the first NDPS case registered in Pakke-Kessang district after the creation of the district,” SP Tasi Darang informed.