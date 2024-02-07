MLAs go on pilgrimage to Ayodhya

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: A group of legislators from Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday went on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to pay obeisance at the newly opened Ram temple there.

The majority of the ruling BJP’s MLAs, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and cabinet ministers were part of the group. Two Congress MLAs – Wanglin Lowangdong and Ninong Ering – were also part of the group.

The MLAs were taken to Ayodhya on a chartered flight. They departed from Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, in the morning and returned to Itanagar by afternoon.

“Maryada Purushottam Ram epitomises compassion, brotherhood & peaceful coexistence. Feeling so blessed to visit Ayodhya along with my cabinet & MLA colleagues, to seek divine blessings of Prabhu Shree Ram,” Khandu posted on X.

UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi received the Arunachal team at the Ayodhya airport, and accompanied them during the visit.

“Due to bad weather, we had to return more quickly than originally planned. The UP government provided all necessary support for our visit,” said an MLA who was part of the group.

With the elections just a month away, the majority of the BJP MLAs joined the pilgrimage tour.

However, the decision of the two Congress MLAs surprised everyone as it contradicted the stand of their national leadership.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had “respectfully” declined the invitation extended to them by the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust to attend the ‘pran prathista’ ceremony held in Ayodhya on 22 January.

In a statement at that time, the Congress had said that its senior leaders would not be attending the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country” and “religion is a personal matter,” read the party’s statement.

“It is the individual decision of the two MLAs, and it has nothing to do with the Congress. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s stand is clear and we follow the decision of the AICC,” said an official of the Congress party.