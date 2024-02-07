MoRTH allocates funds for Frontier Highway

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The ministry of road, transport & highways (MoRTH) has allocated funds for the construction of the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts on X shared the details of the funds allocated for various packages for the Frontier Highway project. The highway has been officially notified as NH 913, and it will connect villages situated along the McMahon Line on the India-China border.

For the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section of NH 913, an allocation of Rs 1,014.59 crore has been approved.

“This transformative 61.55-km road, to be developed in the EPC mode, promises to enhance connectivity in border areas, fostering socioeconomic development. Crucially, the Frontier Highway aims to curb migration, encouraging reverse migration towards Arunachal Pradesh’ border regions,” Gadkari posted on X.

“Furthermore, it facilitates the essential road infrastructure needed for connecting significant river basins, catalysing the development of numerous hydropower projects and promoting tourism in the pristine, sparsely populated region of the state,” he added.

Further, he shared that an allocation of Rs 2,248.94 Cr has been approved for the construction of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) on EPC mode, spanning 105.59 km across Packages 1, 2, 4 & 6.

“This vital project, dedicated to providing a swift communication network for security forces, is poised to stimulate economic activities, fostering reverse migration towards vibrant border areas.

Additionally, it establishes essential road infrastructure, connecting crucial river basins and facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state,” added Gadkari. He also informed that this particular section will be a Greenfield road project.

The ministry has also allocated Rs 626.92 Cr for the construction of Package-1, encompassing the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway). This 35 km project, executed on EPC mode will be constructed in the Kurung Kumey district.

“This road will significantly establish year-round connectivity for villages in the region, catalyzing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district,” added Nitin Gadkari.

On Friday Gadkari reviewed the progress of the ambitious Frontier Highway project in New Delhi along with Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh. The frontier highway is one of the pet projects of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.