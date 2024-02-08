PAJSC seeks introduction of AP Examination  Bill 2023 in state assembly

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: As the legislative assembly will be commencing from Thursday, the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) has appealed to the legislatures to bring in the Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill 2023, incorporating the inputs and suggestions of PAJSC in the state legislative assembly.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club on Wednesday, the PAJSC team has also suggested bringing the Whistle Blower Act or the Informers Protection Act along with the provisions to protect, reward and recognize the informers.

It had also requested the house to declare late Gyamar Padang as ‘state hero’ and erect a ‘statue of honesty’ in his memory in the earlier earmarked location.

The PAJSC also suggested conceptualizing state bravery honour in the name of Gyamar Padang state bravery award.

The PAJSC team with its chairman Techi Puru and vice chairman Tadak Nalo have also written a letter to the state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and to the presidents of all the political parties here in the state while appealing for an immediate intervention to resolve the long pending issue of the APPSC paper leak scam.

Tadak Nalo said, “We didn’t know initially that the issue would go this long, taking almost one and half years to resolve. Since, this is the last assembly session for all the 60 members legislature of the state before the Lok Sabha elections, all the state’s political parties, community based organizations, civil societies and the permanent residents of the state should all come together to come up with a conclusion that is logical and rational in the APPSC paper leakage scam.”

PAJSC chairman Techi Puru said, “There should be political willingness to impose the Prevention of Unfair Means Act.” He further sought direct dismissal of the former APPSC controller of examination Taket Jerang from his post.