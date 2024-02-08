Rebia urges GoI to bring Arunachal under 6th Schedule

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NEW DELHI, 7 Feb: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, while participating in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, urged the government of India to bring Arunachal under the 6th schedule of the Constitution.

He said this is needed to protect the indigenous tribal communities of the state. Further Rebia also highlighted the importance of BEFR 1873 and Chin Hills Regulation Act.

“These two Acts were introduced by the Britishers. But till today it is relevant for the protection of tribals of the state. These two Acts should never be lifted,” Rebia said.

Also, he said that since the PM Narendra Modi-led government came to power at centre, the NE region is witnessing speedy development. “Arunachal now has several airports and a railway service is connected with the state capital. Further, the vibrant village programme is making people go back to their villages in the interior region,” he added.