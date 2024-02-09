Bill to create Keyi Panyor, Bichom dists passed

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganisation of Districts) Bill, 2024 was passed in the state assembly on Thursday.

This paves the way for the creation of two new districts: Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

While Keyi Panyor will be carved out of Lower Subansiri district, Bichom will be carved out of East Kameng and West Kameng districts.

Yachuli will be the headquarters of Keyi Panyor, while Napangphung will be the headquarters of Bichom.

Addressing the House, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the demands for the new districts were longstanding, and that his government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people.

“The demand for Bichom district goes back to 1984, and that of Keyi Panyor to 1999. Not only have we created new districts, but we have also created posts, including those of DC and SP, along with other staffs. I am hopeful that the creation of these two districts will benefit the people and speed up the development on the ground,” said Khandu.

He said also that the government will soon use modern technology to resolve the inter-district boundary dispute, and added that his government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

“Ours is a welfare government. We will continue to look into the issues concerning the people, especially in the far-flung areas of the state. Earlier, people used to fight for the creation of districts, but now our government creates districts based on genuine demand and people don’t have to resort to agitation for it,” added the CM.

Education Minister Taba Tedir hailed the creation of the new districts and said, “We were part of Lower Subansiri district, and even though district headquarters Ziro is not very far, for years the people of Yachuli assembly constituency lacked in the development index. Both the Nyishi Elite Society and the Tanw Supun Dukun have worked together for the creation of Keyi Panyor district.”

He expressed appreciation for the chief minister “for his initiative in ensuring that Keyi Panyor is a new district,” while Agriculture Minister Tage Taki called for “proper demarcation of the boundary.”

Several other MLAs and ministers also took part in the discussion.