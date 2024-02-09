Assembly condemns Matey’s assassination

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The state legislative assembly in one voice on Thursday strongly condemned the assassination of former MLA Yumsen Matey as the Home minister informed that killers have been identified.

Matey was shot dead on the afternoon of 16 December last year near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lazu circle of Tirap district. The NSCN (K-YA) has claimed responsibility for his killing.

“On behalf of the Arunachal legislative assembly, we strongly condemn the killing of Matey. Such acts should not be allowed to be repeated in the future in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region,” said Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein termed the assassination “utterly inhuman.”

“The way he was killed is deeply disturbing. I was extremely shocked and hurt by his death. He was very close to me, and he was a young leader with a bright future. Despite coming from a difficult region, he had risen to become a very important leader of his people,” said the DCM.

Strongly condemning the killing, the DCM said that “this cycle of violence has to end,” and added that “such inhuman acts have no place in today’s time.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix informed the House that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accepted the state government’s recommendation and has started investigating the case.

“An NIA team has visited the place of occurrence in Tirap and has started investigation. At this juncture, the entire state stands together in mourning the death of Matey and also in pursuit of justice for his family,” said Felix.

He informed that the state police have identified six perpetrators involved in the killing. “The Tirap police immediately identified them and lodged a case. But, as the people involved in the killing are from the other side of the border, the Tirap police suggested that the NIA investigate the case,” he said.

“The state government on 21 December last year wrote to the NIA, and it agreed to investigate the case,” Felix said. He termed the assassination “an attack on every peace-loving people in the state,” and informed the House that the security of all former MLAs of the TCL region will be reviewed by the state government.

Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong urged the state government to “wake up and take action to improve security in Tirap district.”

“Among TCL districts, Tirap has suffered the most. The government should take note of it. The police stations should be strengthened, and they should not just remain a showpiece,” said Lowangdong.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam said that “nothing can justify the killing of Matey.”

“I strongly condemn his killing. Justice should be delivered to his family and his loved ones. Even animals are not supposed to be killed. How come human beings are killed in such an inhuman manner?” said Ngandam.

He also raised concern over the report that Matey’s personal security officers (PSO) were withdrawn before his killing.

“I have heard that his PSOs were withdrawn. I don’t know how true this is, but if it is true, it is unfortunate. The PSOs of former MLAs from the TCL region should not be withdrawn. Everyone is aware of the threat that the leaders in our region face from outside forces,” he added.

MLAs Chakat Aboh and Tanpho Wangnaw also spoke.