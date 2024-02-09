ICR, P/Pare admins to halt transfer of arms licences

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Administrative officers of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare districts during a ‘joint poll preparedness meeting’ of the SPs and the tax & excise superintendents at the ICR DC’s office here on Thursday decided to temporarily halt the transfer of arms licence.

They decided also to issue directives to arms holders to deposit their arms at the nearest police stations.

The officers further decided to “identify and bind down nuisance creators under relevant sections of the law,” and said that “undivided attention will be given to police checkpoints at porous border areas.”

Measures to seize illegal weapons and to strengthen police checkpoints to check any movement of cash, liquor, or drugs with the intention of luring voters were discussed during the meeting, which was chaired by Papum Pare District Election Officer Jiken Bomjen.

Among others, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, Itanagar ASP Angad Mehta, ICR ADC Shweta Nagarkoti, Sagalee ADC Yame Higiom, and officers from the tax & excise and the transport departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)