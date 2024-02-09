Balinong residents donate land for SEZ

[Pisi Zauing]

BALINONG, 8 Feb: A plot of land measuring 3,01,950 sq mtrs [30.2 hectares], located in Balinong village in Miao subdivision in Changlang district, has been donated by the landowners to the state government (vide deed of gifts executed on 1 September, 2022) for establishing a special economic zone (SEZ) by the trade & commerce department.

As per the notification issued by the land management secretary, (No LMD – 13011 [13]/63/2023, dated Itanagar, 20 October, 2023), the plot now stands acquired for the SEZ.

The Changlang DC has been asked to notify “the substances of the notification for public notice at convenient places in the locality, along with a translation in the local dialect immediately.”

The acquiring of the land by the state government has paved the way for early establishment of the SEZ, bringing relief to the residents of Miao administrative subdivision.