Training prog on cyber security

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Feb: Government officers of the state are undergoing a three-day cyber security awareness programme being organised by the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here, in collaboration with the National Institute of Smart Government (NISG), beginning Thursday.

“The programme aims to fortify participants with vital knowledge and skills to navigate the intricate landscape of cyber threats prevalent in today’s digital era,” the ATI informed in a release.

On the inaugural day, Amolak Singh, “a stalwart in the field of technology with over 25 years of experience,” spoke on the roles of the chief information commissioner and the chief information security officer, while Sandeep Mudalkar, “who is recognised as one of the nation’s foremost information security and cyber crime consultants, will bring his dynamic persona and extensive experience to the fore,” vis-a -vis cyber threats, the release stated.

“We are immensely proud to have collaborated with the NISG in organising this impactful cyber security awareness programme,” said ATI Director Pate Marik.

“The enthusiastic participation of government officers of the state underscores the critical importance of cyber security awareness in safeguarding our digital assets,” he said.