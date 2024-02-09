Training prog on web/mobile technologies

NIRJULI, 8 Feb: Seventy-five students of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here are participating in a training programme on ‘Web/mobile technologies’ and ‘System administration/security’, which got underway at the NERIST on Thursday.

The programme is being conducted by Itanagar-based National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), in collaboration with the NERIST, under the North East Capacity Building 2.0 project of the union electronics & information technology ministry.

“The training programme on emerging technologies shall be conducted through involvement of industry experts from IT tech companies to enable the students to acquire hands-on knowledge of emerging technologies and gain exposure to IT industry demanding practices of secure quality software development, as well as system administration and security,” the NIELIT informed in a release.

Guwahati (Assam)-based Webx Technologies director (software services) Sanjeev Sarma, and Guwahati-based Techbooster senior trainer Bikash Jyoti Bora “apprised the students of the outline of contents, and sensitised them to the importance of emerging technologies like full-stack web development, system administration, network security, software testing, and software quality assurance,” it said.

Among others, NERIST Academic Dean (i/c) Prof S Gao, NIELIT Itanagar Director (i/c) Rintu Das, and Arunachal Pradesh Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director (Technical) Sanjay Bengia attended the first session of the programme.