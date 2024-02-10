Arunachal’s dances enthral audience at VKAM

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: ‘The Arunachal Tale’, a curated dance performance depicting the traditional dance forms of Lisu/Yobin, Sherdukpan, Tai Khamti and Monpa tribes enthralled the audience on day two of the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav (VKAM) at Amrit Udyan on the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in New Delhi on Friday.

The crowd was mesmerised by the lion dance of the Monpas and the peacock dance of the Tai Khamti tribe.

The performance featured a song by Dobom Doji, a collective dance by members of the Tani tribes, and a ‘Hamara Arunachal’ dance by all the artistes. (DIPRO)