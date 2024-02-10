GTGH state’s first hospital to go digital

ZIRO, 9 Feb: Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district has become the first hospital in the state to go digital, with distribution of free laptop computers to the doctors.

DC Vivek HP handed over laptop computers to the doctors of GTGH under the integrated hospital management and information system scheme, including telemedicine, for the benefit of all doctors of the district working at GTGH, CHCs and PHCs, at his office here on Thursday.

“The initiative has digitalised the district hospital, CHCs and PHCs in the district, making Lower Subansiri the first district in digital transformation of health centres in terms of online patient registration, e-prescription, and tele-consultation,” the DC said.

DMO Dr Nani Rika informed that “the telemedicine hub at GTGH is also activated, and will allow patients from the peripheral health centres of the district to connect with GTGH through tele-hub for tele-consultation while also connecting with the TRIHMS tele-hub for specialist and super specialist consultations.”

Among others, the laptop distribution ceremony was attended by DRCHO Dr Singpor Rigia, iHMIS state nodal officer Dr Gomi Basar, GTGH Medical Superintendent Dr Koj Jarbo, Old Ziro CHC MO Dr Hage Nobin, and officials of GTGH. (DIPRO)