PLPs for W/Siang, Shi-Yomi released

AALO, 9 Feb: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan (PLP) of Rs 40.07 crore for West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts for 2024-’25.

The PLP document was released by ADC Mobi Taipodia Jini during a district-level bankers’ committee meeting here in West Siang district.

NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Talung Taloh stressed on “linking subsidy beneficiaries to a formal banking lending system to make them self-reliant,” and highlighted “the importance of saturation of KCC in the district while focusing on the objectives of ‘Ghar ghar KCC abhiyan’.”

The DDM also briefed the participants on the NABARD’s developmental interventions.