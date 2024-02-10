REILA 2024 starts

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The inaugural function of games and sports activities as part of the 20th REILA (Recreation, Entertainment, Information and Literary activities) celebration of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGP) was kicked off here on Friday at the college ground. On the occasion Rolin Sorum, lecturer cum games and sports in-charge, RGGP college highlighted the importance of sports in the life of every person.

Gracing the occasion Kabak Makia, assistant engineer, department of sports, encouraged the students to actively participate with the true spirit of sportsmanship. He also said these days children are very fortunate as thousands of opportunities are available to them for earning a living unlike the old times with education as a bonus. “These days being good and passionate in sports is encouraged. If you are really interested, passionate and good at anything, do not hesitate to pursue your dreams. Don’t waste your precious time on social media, instead focus on your studies,” he said.

The student proctor Nyari Techi, Lecturer, RGGP, emphasising on the importance of sports in education, quoted former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who had said that “Sports gives us an opportunity to showcase our talents, our capabilities, and our spirit. It teaches us to compete fairly, to understand and respect rules and to accept defeat with grace and victory with humility. It is an integral part of education as it helps in the overall development of an individual shaping not just their bodies but also their minds and character.”

The students are divided into four groups, and they compete amongst them in various sports competitions like football, volleyball, cricket, marathon, high jump, long jump, 100 m race, badminton etc. A football match between Teesta house and Subansiri house was played which marked the start of the games and sports competition of REILA 2024.