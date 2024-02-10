Youth from remote Waii village lands job in Dubai

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: August Sonam, a chef from remote Waii village in East Kameng district, has landed a job at one of the top hotels in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

He has been appointed in the Aloft City Centre Deira, which is a franchise of the Marriott Hotel.

Sonam, who passed Class 12 from the Govt Secondary School in Seppa, graduated in hotel management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Guwahati (Assam).

After completing his graduation, Sonam first got placed at the Marriott Hotel in Kochi (Kerala) as a culinary associate (kitchen), in which position he worked for around two years.

Even though he lost his father a few years ago, he did not give up and pursued a 3-year hotel management course under the Chief Minister Paryatan Shiksha Yojana (CMPSY).

Under the CMPSY, the state government sponsors students who wish to pursue a 3-year course in hotel management and catering technology in Kolkata (WB), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Guwahati after passing Class 12.