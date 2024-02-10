Etalin HEP-affected people demand compensation

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 9 Feb: The Project Affected People Forum (PAPF) of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Power (HEP) Corporation Limited on Friday submitted a charter of demands to the project head of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited “to safeguard the provisions to the PAFs on priority basis without any intention to alienate others.”

First and foremost, the PAPF has demanded that the compensation for the land acquired for the project should be deposited in the account of the deputy commissioner, Anini, as per the direction of the government.

“It should not be delayed under the pretext of financial occurrence or public investment board, but be released immediately after the order is issued. Even after eight years of approval by the government, we have not been paid our compensation yet,” the forum said.

Its other demands are “job opportunities under the categories of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled as per the R&R policy 2008; prioritisation of the PAFs for company requirements like land lease rental lease, vehicle rentals,” and so on.

“Local contractors should be given first preference, and contract works under Rs 5 crore should be executed without inviting tender bids. Any project-related work, tender, land acquisition, etc, should be conducted in a free and fair manner, with no intervention from outside people. CSR activities should be carried out timely in the affected areas. Requirement for any miscellaneous technical job should be advertised in the affected areas on priority basis, and the place of advertisement should be fixed at the district HQ Anini,” the forum has demanded.

The PAPF also reiterated “implementation of the 37-point charter of demands officially recognised during the public hearing held on 14.12.2014 at Etalin at any cost by the project proponent, ie, SJVN Ltd.”