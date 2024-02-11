30 Bn SSB controls forest fire

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 10 Feb: A massive fire that had broken out in Thembang village in West Kameng district was brought under control by personnel of the 30 Bn SSB based here, on Saturday afternoon.

As per sources, the fire broke out in the forest area near Thembang village. After receiving information from the Dirang police station officer-in-charge, the rescue & relief team of the 30 Bn SSB, under the command of Deputy Commandant Chhote Lal, reached the site of the incident with firefighting equipment at about 12:40 pm and promptly began the firefighting operation.

The fire was spreading in two directions – towards Thembang village and towards the forest area. The team controlled the fire spreading towards the village area, and the fire was brought under control at about 4:30 pm.

Personnel of the fire brigade and the local police, besides villagers assisted the SSB team during the operation.

No casualties were reported.