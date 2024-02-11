Market inspection carried out

SAGALEE, 10 Feb: Continuing its month-long ‘market inspection-cum-awareness programme’, an official team of the Papum Pare district administration, comprising Sagalee CO Hibu Akha and Yupia Trade Development Officer Tai Arun checked all the shops here on Thursday and verified the trading licences of the shopkeepers.

Application forms were distributed to shopkeepers, while expired trading licences were renewed, and the shopkeepers and the public were sensitised to legal trade practices and relevant laws governing them, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA 2003, trading licence guidelines, etc.

Some illegally stored liquor and tobacco products, besides petrol and gambling items were seized during the inspection, and were disposed of on the premises of the Toru circle office, in the presence of Toru CO Fema Taku.

The inspection team also included Tax & Excise Inspector Damnia Tamin, Trade & Commerce Inspector Tabia Amko, members of the District Tobacco Control Cell and the Sagalee Market Welfare Committee, and police personnel. (DIPRO)