‘ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn’: A book by Rajeev Bhattacharyya

NEW DELHI, 10 Feb: ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn, a book authored by Rajeev Bhattacharyya, was launched at the Press Club of India here on Saturday.

The book launch had former ambassador to Myanmar Rajiv Bhatia and retired major general Dipankar Banerjee as panelists, and Earshot DigiMedia CEO Gaurav Choudhury as the moderator.

Bhattacharyya is a Guwahati (Assam)-based freelance journalist who has also authored books like Lens and the Guerrilla: Insurgency in India’s Northeast and Rendezvous with Rebels: Journey to Meet India’s Most Wanted Men.