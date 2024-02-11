Mein inaugurates Nyishi art, archive, cultural centre

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The newly built Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-Cum-Cultural Centre was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in AB Sector here on Friday.

Established by the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR), this cultural hub stands as a testament to the rich heritage of the indigenous Nyishi people, serving as a vital repository of their arts, traditions, and history.

In his address, Mein underscored the importance of preserving the indigenous cultures amid modernisation, advocating “a balance between embracing modernity and honoring tradition.”

He highlighted “the enduring presence of indigenous cultures in Arunachal Pradesh, exemplifying how age-old traditions persist in contemporary society.”

Mein also lauded the central government “for its dedication to safeguarding ancient traditions across India’s diverse states.”

“The state government is also steadfast in its endeavour towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritages of the state that were inherited from the forefathers since ancient times,” he said.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of indigenous priests, or nyibus, in preserving their culture by passing

down the traditional ethos and values to the younger generations, Mein said that “the state government has extended various schemes to support this traditional institution.”

He lauded the NNMR “for its collaborative effort for the establishment of the cultural centre.”

Education Minister Taba Tedir, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Indigenous Department Secretary Pige Ligu and Director Sokhep Kri, among others, attended the inauguration ceremony. (DCM’s PR Cell)