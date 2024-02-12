Sona attends AIFO at NERIST

NIRJULI, 11 Feb: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona attended the 3rd edition of the Arunachal Indigenous Festival of Oneness (AIFO) at the NERIST campus here on Saturday.

Organised by the NERIST Arunachal Pradesh Student Association, the AIFO unites festivals of various tribes residing in the NERIST campus under a single banner.

In his address, Sona commended the unique concept of celebrating oneness, and emphasised the festival’s significance in promoting culture and unity.

The speaker highlighted the importance of language, saying that “it not only serves as a medium for connection but also plays a crucial role in defining one’s identity.”

Other attendees included state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia, CMO Additional Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, and the NERIST director.

The event featured dances representing all the tribes of the state, besides a drama and a fashion show.