Wildfire near Thembang village doused

[ Prem Chetry ]

THEMBANG, 11 Feb: A wildfire that broke out on Saturday near Thembang village in West Kameng district was brought under control at around 11:30 pm.

Dirang Police Station OC Inspector Thumgon Tali informed that “a devastating wildfire broke out near Thembang village on Saturday, which was controlled the same evening. However, at night, it further accelerated. In the morning, we reached the spot and found it further spreading towards the village.”

“Police personnel, along with jawans and officers of the 30 Bn SSB, and villagers rushed to the spot and doused the flames,” he said.

The OC added that, although the fire near Thembang has been doused, “the flames have spread all around the jungle within 6-7 km radius and could not be doused completely. Three fire tenders have been kept ready at Thembang village. Now the fire has already spread towards Rama Camp and towards the southern parts of the village.”

He cautioned the nearby residents to be vigilant, “as it will take a few more days to douse the flames completely.”

Along with firefighters from Bomdila and Dirang, Dirang ADC JT Obi, Thembang CO Moyir Kato and 30 Bn SSB Deputy Commandant Hitender Singh Patial actively participated in dousing the wildfire near Thembang, he said.

Thembang is part of the tentative list of India to qualify for inclusion in the World Heritage List.

The UNESCO says that Thembang village, a fortified area measuring approximately 3.2 acres and host to several ancient and historical structures, has drawn the maximum attention for the fortified Dzong, constructed using traditional technology of the region.

“Due to the richness of heritage structures found in the village, locals consider the village of Thembang itself as a monument,” it says.

According to the UNESCO, the area adjacent to Thembang is rich with biodiversity and a wide variety of wild animals, including rare species such as the red panda, are found in these forests.