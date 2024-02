SEPPA, 12 Feb: The Indian Army, under its Operation Sadbhavna, conducted an event celebrating the cultures of the four major tribes of East Kameng district – Nyishis, Akas, Mijis and Puroiks – recently at the general ground in headquarters Seppa.

Among others, 7th Dogra Regiment Colonel Nandan Kumar Singh, DC Sachin Rana, other officers, PRI leaders, and GBs attended the event. (DIPRO)