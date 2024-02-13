SEPPA, 12 Feb: A month-long awareness campaign on road safety was organised in East Kameng district as part of the National Road Safety Month.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana also participated in the campaign and apprised the public of traffic rules, and appealed to them to follow the traffic guidelines.

Awareness programmes regarding road safety and traffic rules were organised at various locations of Seppa town, and free ISI marked helmets along with roses were distributed to two-wheeler riders by DTO Nikrun Bui, in order to encourage the use of helmets.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration to reduce road accidents. (DIPRO)