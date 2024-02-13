KVK organises training prog

JATH YACHULI, 12 Feb: Altogether 55 farmers and extension functionaries of Lower Subansiri and Kamle districts participated in a training programme conducted here by the Lower Subansiri KVK on Monday.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Hage Munth emphasised that the line departments should “work in convergence to achieve the target of soil health card, since it is a very tedious process and requires a lot of human resource with technical knowledge.”

Horticulture scientist Dr SK Chaturvedi apprised the participants of “recommended horticulture technologies for the region,” while soil science expert Dr Pema Khandu Goiba demonstrated collection of soil sample and creation and operation the ‘Sarthi’ soil health card mobile app.

Agriculture extension specialist Hage Manty presented the details of low-cost pit storage technologies for ginger. Kamle SDAO (i/c) of soil health card Dr Jomde Ette, Yachuli ADO (i/c) Duyu Udi, and Ziro ADO Joram Robi attended the programme.