Namlo pledges to protect indigenous faith

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Feb: The Donyi Polo Khumko Nyedar Namlo (DPKNN) in a function here on Sunday pledged to work with renewed energy towards protecting the indigenous faith and beliefs.

The committee informed that Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir has sanctioned Rs 1.75 crore from his department for the construction of a new Nyedar Namlo building.

In the first phase, the state government has allocated Rs 87 lakhs for the construction work, it said.

While expressing concern over encroachment on its premises, the DPKNN announced that the new building will have a healing and prayer centre.

“Nyedar Namlo is a place where they keep our ancestors’ beliefs, culture, and traditions alive,” said DPKNN vice chairman Honipa Sono Yangfo.

The function was attended by, among others, DPKNN adviser Dr Nabam Tata, Reyang Yerkum Pwglang vice chairman Prof Hui Tag, DPKNN chairman Tania Doni, and its secretary Tadar Chachung.