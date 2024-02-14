Training prog on natural farming

KARSINGSA, 13 Feb: The Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a two-day training programme on ‘Natural farming-based livelihood activities towards sustainable agriculture’, under the National Mission on Natural Farming, here from 12-13 February.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme advised the participants to “take up natural farming as an opportunity for a healthy income, healthy soil and healthy environment in the days to come.”

KVK scientists and resource persons delivered lectures on the roles of livestock in natural farming; diversified cropping system-based agriculture; recycling of naturally available nutrients in fields; local climatic conditions; soil quality and severity; variability of insects and pests, etc.

Demonstrations on natural farming were presented for the trainees, including eight ‘livelihood cadres’ and the ‘block management manager’ of Balijan block at the KVK’s vermicomposting and fishery-cum-duck farming units.